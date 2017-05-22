Register
    CGT trade union representatives Vincent Labrousse (L) speaks during a demonstration of striking employees of GM&S car supplier on May 18, 2017 in Gueret, central France, to protest against the planned closure of the company

    Workers of French GM&S Factory Facing Closure to Continue Strike

    The workers of the GM&S automobile parts factory will call for a national strike in France, according to trade union representative Vincent Labrousse.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The workers of the GM&S automobile parts factory – main supplier of French Renault and PSA car producers — located in La Souterraine commune in central France are not going to stop their strike against site's shutdown, trade union representative Vincent Labrousse said Monday.

    "We are not stopping our strike. Moreover, we will be calling for a national strike," Labrousse said in an interview with France Info radio station.

    Labrousse stressed that despite government's promises to ensure the increase of financing, the real economic and political changes were necessary.

    The factory in La Souterraine, which employs 283 people, was pronounced insolvent in December 2016 and given until May 23 to find a new owner. The workers have long been staging protests against factory's shutdown, threatening to blow up the site's premises earlier in May.

    On Sunday, France's Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire published a communique, stating that the PSA group and Renault agreed to augment their orders by $2.2 million and $5.5 million respectively.

    According to the car manufacturers, the measure would allow the factory to reach about $28 million turnover in 2017, which was a key condition to keep the site running.

    The hearing on the GM&S factory's bankruptcy will be held on Tuesday in Poitiers. The automobile producers seek to move their production outside France after failed six-month negotiations on saving the jobs and keeping the plant running.

    French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the members of the trade union on Tuesday to discuss his long-anticipated reform of a labor law, seen by many as a controversial move aimed at supporting the huge enterprises rather than protecting jobs.

