Macron's Level of Support Among French Nearly as High as de Gaulle's

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New French President Emmanuel Macron enjoys one of the highest levels of support of the citizens among the country's leaders, only falling behind Charles de Gaulle and Nicolas Sarkozy, the poll conducted by Ifop pollster for the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche read.

According to the the results of the study released on Sunday, 62 percent of the French express benevolent attitude towards Macron. Only Macron's predecessors de Gaulle and Sarkozy have received the higher level of support amounting to 67 percent and 65 percent respectively, the newspaper added.

The former French President Francois Hollande however is falling slightly behind Macron. In 2012, when he assumed offices, he was supported by only 61 percent of the French citizens while this percentage fell significantly in the course of the next five years and Hollande became the most unpopular France's president, according to the same outlet.

The results of the poll also showed that almost all citizens and political groups were satisfied by Macron's work during his first week as a president. However, 77 percent of the supporters of the right-wing National Frond party, the leader of which, Marine Le Pen, was Macron's rival during the run-off, said they were not satisfied with the performance of the new French president. Apart from this, the respondents approved of Macron's government.

The survey was conducted among 973 French citizens on May 19 — 20.

Macron was inaugurated on May 14 after his landslide victory at May 7 run-off election.