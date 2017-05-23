US Working Together With UK to Investigate Deadly Manchester Attack - Tillerson

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – A deadly blast , which the police are treating as a terrorist attack, occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured in the attack in Manchester, U.K. While it is too early to determine those responsible for this atrocity, we are working closely with the British government and supporting their efforts to investigate and respond to this attack," Tillerson said in a statement issued by the US Department of State.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other world leaders and prominent politicians expressed their condolences over the deadly blast.