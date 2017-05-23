Merkel Announces Minute of Silence Over Manchester Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The chancellor also read a statement, which had been issued earlier in the day, expressing condolences to the injured people and families of the victims as well as pointing out Berlin’s determination to fight against terrorism.

“In connection with these tragic events, let us observe a minute of silence,” Merkel said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also extended his condolences to families and friends of the attack’s victims. He expressed his hope that the attack would be investigated as soon as possible.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country’s readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.