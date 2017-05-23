Russia, Croatia FMs Express Condolences to UK Over Deadly Manchester Attack

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus France to Reinforce Security After Manchester Attack - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Davor Ivo Stier to discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of the international agenda.

"[We] expressed condolences to the UK government, British people, everybody, who suffered from the terror attack that hit the Manchester Arena at night," Lavrov said following the talks with Stier.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country’s readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.