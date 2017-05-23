Manchester Police Arrest Man in Connection With Monday's Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande on Monday night. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.

"With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," the police said on Twitter.

Moreover, police evacuated a shopping center in the city and arrested a man they believe is not related to the attack.

A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks. — G M Police (@gmpolice) 23 мая 2017 г.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on Tuesday called on residents of the city to join a vigil to honor the memory of people killed in the recent deadly attack.