Manchester Police Arrest Man in Connection With Monday's Terror Attack

"With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," the police said on Twitter.
Moreover, police evacuated a shopping center in the city and arrested a man they believe is not related to the attack.
A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks.— G M Police (@gmpolice) 23 мая 2017 г.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on Tuesday called on residents of the city to join a vigil to honor the memory of people killed in the recent deadly attack.
Please join us for a vigil at Albert Square at 6pm tonight. We are grieving today, but we are strong. @MENnewsdesk @BBCNWT @GranadaReports pic.twitter.com/opMjK0jFuT— Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) 23 мая 2017 г.
