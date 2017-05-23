Manchester Shopping Center Evacuated After Monday's Terror Attack (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Independent newspaper, hundreds were running in nearby streets and shouting "run."

Witnesses on Twitter were claiming that a loud bang was heard and that an arrest had been carried out.

Greater Manchester Police said Tuesday they had arrested a man in the Arndale shopping center in the city, with the arrest unrelated to a terrorist attack which targeted a concert the day before.

"A man has been arrested at the Arndale Centre – This is not currently believed to connected to last night’s attacks," the police said on twitter.

Police pushing crowd back by Manchester Arndale centre, some running, some in tears pic.twitter.com/4wYbwzdm8E — Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) 23 мая 2017 г.

Following the evacuation, people reportedly started returning to the shopping center as the cordon has been lifted.

.@gmpolice are lifting cordon around the Arndale in #Manchester and people are back in the shopping centre pic.twitter.com/Pz8PkNNLci — 2BR (@2br) 23 мая 2017 г.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead, including the attacker, and almost 60 injured. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.