BERLIN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended condolences to the British people over the Manchester attack, adding the incident has strengthened Germany's resolve to fight terrorism.

"I am afraid I have no information on that at this point," Noelle said when asked if there were any German citizens among the Manchester terrorist attack victims.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.