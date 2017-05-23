UK Deploys More Police Officers in London Following Manchester Attack - Mayor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The London mayor expressed condolences to the victims and their families, calling the attack "barbaric" and "sickening."
The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.
The Metropolitan police: there will be more officers on the streets of the capital following the #Manchester blast https://t.co/eBepga8dff pic.twitter.com/H0f6NTOmHP— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 23 мая 2017 г.
