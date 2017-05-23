Commonwealth Leaders Offer Condolences Over Explosion in UK City of Manchester

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left 19 people dead and over 60 injured.

​"Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on his Twitter.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stressed his country's solidarity with the United Kingdom and condemned the attack, which he said appeared to be aimed specifically at children, as according to media reports, many concertgoers were teenagers.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the victims of this attack and with their families," Turnbull said, according to his Facebook page.

Bill English, the prime minister of New Zealand, also wrote on his Twitter that his thoughts were "with the people of Manchester."

​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and said that India condemned the attack.