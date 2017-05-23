Police Chief Confirms Manchester Explosion Treated as 'Terrorist Incident'

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne US Homeland Security Ready to Assist UK in Probe Into Manchester Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The explosion outside the concert arena in the UK city of Manchester is being treated as a terrorist attack at the moment, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Tuesday.

"We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we have further information," Hopkins said, as aired by the Sky News broadcaster.

Hopkins added that the police were working with local and national agencies to support those who suffered in the explosion and with "national counter-terrorism police… and UK intelligence partners."

The explosion that occurred on Monday night, at the end of the show of US singer Ariana Grande, left at least 19 people dead and about 50 injured.