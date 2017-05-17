Burger King in Court Over Distributing Flyers at Former Nazi Concentration Camp

According to media reports, representatives of the museum repeatedly asked Burger King to stop its advertising activities, but in vain.

Finally, they had no other choice than to file their complaint in court.

"Advertising at the memorial site is generally prohibited," head of the Dachau memorial Gabriele Hammermann told Die Welt newspaper. "For many visitors, the memorial is a place of grief and a cemetery. Advertising is not compatible with the dignity of the place," she explained.

Hauptmann says that many visitors complained about the advertising of the fast food chain at the museum's premises.

"Even on the day when the stolen camp's gate was brought back, Burger King employees distributed their flyers in uniform at the parking lot," Hammermann said.

Numerous attempts to ask the restaurant to stop have not brought any results, she stressed.

In 1996, the camp at Dachau had a similar problem with McDonalds when its employees were seen putting flyers on parked cars. But after Dachau representatives sked the restaurant to stop, McDonald's did it immediately and sent a letter of apology.