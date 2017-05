© AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed Israel Claims Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners End Hunger Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rally organized by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) gathered in Edinburgh on Friday kicking off a set of actions in support of the Palestinian prisoners ahead of visit of the Israeli ambassador to the Scottish Parliament, local Morning Star newspaper reported Saturday.

Several activists invited people to drink water, symbolizing the only nourishment of the prisoners, and even undertook 24-hour fasts in solidarity with the Palestinians.

About four weeks ago, hundreds of Palestinians jailed in Israeli prisons started a hunger strike demanding better detention conditions. A number of international groups and organizations, such as the Arab League's Council have already expressed solidarity with the prisoners.