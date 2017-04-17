Hundreds of Palestinians Held in Israel Jails Announce Hunger Strike

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Some 700 prisoners in several prisons across the country announced the start of the hunger strike for an unspecified prison, the police said in a statement, adding that under the Israeli policy, authorities do not negotiate with prisoners.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan reportedly said on Sunday that the strike was spurred by internal Palestinian politics.

"I have instructed the prison service to act in any way to contain the strike within the walls of the prisons and the Israel Police to prepare and provide any help needed to the prison service for any scenario that is likely to develop," Erdan said, as quoted by the Times of Israel newspaper.

According to media reports, special units trained to quell riots have been stationed at the stations where strikes were expected.

The strike was reportedly initiated by Marwan Barghouti, an influential member of Palestinian Fatah movement, convicted of murder and serving five life sentences.