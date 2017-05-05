Register
19:11 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Half of Young Europeans Disenchanted With Democracy Ahead of French Poll

    Half of Young Europeans Disenchanted With Democracy Ahead of French Poll

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3010

    Only half of Europeans aged 16-26 believe democracy is the best form of government. That's according to a Europe-wide survey by YouGov, which also found that apathy among many Europeans means that 1 in 5 would advocate for an EU exit for their country, following the example of Brexit.

    The EU is bracing itself for the French presidential poll on Sunday, May 7.

    In Brussels, the heart of centralized EU power, the prospect of far-right and virulently euroskeptic candidate Marine Le Pen moving into the Elysee Palace is causing serious palpitations.

    As one French political analyst Pierre Haski recently remarked:

    "Europe is watching this election with anxiety because if you have one of the many anti-European candidates who wins, it's the end of Europe as we known it for the past six decades."

    No wonder then that the results of the YouGov study, released on May 4, has revealed a similar level of disquiet towards the EU.

    Commissioned by the TUI Foundation — a tourism organization — the survey polled 6,000 young Europeans in the UK, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

    Overall, only just over half (52%) of young Europeans regarded democracy as the best form of government, recalling a quote often attributed to veteran British statesman Winston Churchill:

    "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others."

    A particular bone of contention for those surveyed was nationality sovereignty.

    A flag which says stop and has euro money signs in the EU stars flaps in the wind during a protest march in solidarity with Greece in the center of Brussels on Sunday, June 21, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Broken down by country, this figure for young Greeks rises to 60%, significantly higher than for Brits at 44%, despite the fact that it is the UK not Greece heading for an EU exit.

    38% wanted the EU to return power to their national governments.

    Germany
    © Photo: Pixabay
    In contrast, young Germans had more trust in the EU: only 22% want the EU to return more power to Berlin.

    More than 1 in 4 young Europeans were also frustrated with the EU's multi-layered, often bewildering, bureaucracy.

    27% were disturbed by the basic organization and operating method of key European institutions.

    "The value-based European cohesive forces have for a long time been taken for granted. The European Youth Study shows that this apparently self-evident condition no longer applies," said Thomas Ellerbeck, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the TUI Foundation.

    This survey may add to the perception across the EU that the union is no longer meeting the needs of many of its citizens.

    However, if pro-European French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is able to clinch the French presidency May 7, an impending crisis in the short-term may well still be averted.

    Related:

    'Dangerous and Misguided EU Must Do Less, Better' - MEPs
    French Public More Politically Polarized Than Citizens Across EU - Survey
    Colossus With Clay Feet: How the Rome Declaration Exposed Cracks in the EU
    Tags:
    young voters, EU in crisis, euroskepticism, Brexit, democracy, opinion poll, politics, elections, UK Referendum, French Presidential Election 2017, YouGov, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok