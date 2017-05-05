Register
14:39 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech as he makes his State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 14, 2016.

    'Dangerous and Misguided EU Must Do Less, Better' - MEPs

    © AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3330

    As the EU prepares for Brexit, France votes on two euroskeptics and Brussels battles with Greece, Hungary and Poland, a group of MEPs have called for massive reforms of the "misguided and dangerous model of a centralized federal European state."

    The MEPs from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) — the third largest group in the European Parliament — say the EU should "do less, but better" in a damning report published to coincide with the State of the Union summit in Florence, Italy.

    "The European Union has overreached. It has become too centralized, too ambitious, and too out of touch with its people. It has been failing to address issues that concern people the most. Since the moment we were founded we have called for a fundamental reform of the EU and the way it works," the group said.

    "We have warned that the concept of a forced United States of Europe would only distance the EU further from the citizens. We have warned that the problems with the euro have only been kicked down the road. We have warned that EU immigration policies without an effective and ambitious returns policy would only mean a deepening migrant crisis."

    ​"The right future for Europe is neither break-up nor a superstate. But a community of sovereign nations cooperating in areas where it makes sense. We in the ECR are saying enough is enough, it's time for a serious change," the group said in a statement.

    Brexit, Rule of Law

    The group's statement comes at a time of deep divisions within the EU, which is just beginning the process of negotiating Brexit — the exit of Britain from the EU and its new relationship with the bloc, in a first for the EU.

    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, addresses staff at a GlaxoSmithKline toothpaste factory in Maidenhead, April 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Leon Neal
    May: 'Some in Brussels' Undermining Brexit Talks, Seek to Influence June 8 Vote

    It also comes as both Poland and Hungary are at odds with Brussels over the 'Rule of Law' principle, free speech and democracy, as well as a row over migrant relocation. Greece — as well as Italy, Spain and Portugal — is struggling to implement austerity measures demanded by northern euro member states, which has caused friction within the eurozone. 

    The group's report suggest that Brexit may be used as a blueprint for a new EU — a groups of sovereign trading nations — which may even rule out Brexit altogether.

    "The misguided and dangerous model of a centralized federal European state should be rejected in favor of looser, confederal association of nation states," the statement says.

    Related:

    London's City to 'Stall' Due to Brexit Risks - Goldman Sachs
    Brexit Britain vs the EU: The Gloves Are Off
    Why Macron's Warning of 'Frexit' Nothing But a Planned Election 'Circus Act'
    France's Future in the EU: How Real is Frexit?
    MEPs Demand Resignation of Euro Boss Dijsselbloem Over 'Booze and Women' Remarks
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, Greek debt crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit, unity, eurozone, French Presidential Election 2017, State of the Union, European Parliament, European Union, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Europe, United Kingdom, France, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok