15:10 GMT +325 April 2017
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with children during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2017.

    EU Chief Calls for Reset in EU-Turkey Relations Following Referendum

    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    The EU Commissioner for enlargement Johannes Hahn has called for the EU to reset its relationship with Turkey amid growing criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increasing grip on power and threats to bring back the death penalty.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Turkey's Supreme Court Turns Down Opposition's Appeal to Cancel Referendum Results
    Turkey voted in a referendum, April 16, to abolish the role of prime minister and replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency in a move that critics have condemned as a power grab by Erdogan. 

    The vote — passed by 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent — drew criticism from politicians in the EU, who called for the talks over Turkish accession into the EU to be halted. However, Hahn has signaled a softening of the EU's line, by suggesting alternative methods of cooperation should be examined.

    "The current situation is not sustainable, neither for them nor for us. We should say OK, let's clean the table of everything we had and look at what could be the future kind of cooperation. Elements from things which have already existed might be taken on board", Hahn said.

    The talks over Turkish accession into the EU date back to its first application to become a member in 1987, but have been hampered by countless difficulties — not least the Cyprus issue, dating back to 1974 when Turkey invaded the island following the Cypriot coup d'etat.

    Migrant Deal Collapse?

    However, relations between the EU and Turkey have deteriorated since the signing of the EU-Turkey migrant deal, which was supposed to stem the flow of migrants traveling through Turkey and into Europe.

    ​Contingent on the deal was the acceleration of Turkey accession into the EU and visa-free access for Turkish citizens into the EU, both of which have collapsed amid growing criticism of Erdogan's increasing grip on power.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a ceremony on the occasion of 171st anniversary of foundation of the Turkish National Police at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on April 7, 2016.
    Turkish Presidential Press Office
    Turkey Blasted Over Journalist Detention Amid Crumbling EU-Turkish Relations
    The Turkish president has clamped down on opposition — particularly following the failed military coup, July 2016 — as well as the media, including foreign journalists working in Turkey. Italy has called for the release of Italian journalist Gabriele Del Grande and Germany is demanding the release of Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist working for Die Welt newspaper. 

    But relations between the EU and Turkey took a further turn for the worse when Erdogan announced he was considering reintroducing capital punishment, reversing his party's decision to abolish it in 2004.

    However, Hahn's intervention suggests that Brussels could be looking at finding a new relationship with Ankara, finding ways to cooperate with Turkey on some issues while not on others and finding a new relationship other than EU membership.

