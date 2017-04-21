Turkey Blasted Over Journalist Detention Amid Crumbling EU-Turkish Relations

The Austrian Chancellor says any chance of progressing EU-Turkey talks on Turkish accession into the EU are "buried" in growing opposition to Erdogan's clampdown on the media and opposition parties — exacerbated by the referendum April 16, which have given him sweeping new powers.

​"[Turkey's] membership prospects are buried, in practical terms. We are entering a new era," Kern told reporters in Vienna, adding that membership talks were now "obsolete."

The Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano has called on his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to demand the release of Del Grande, who is currently in police detention in Hatay on the Syrian border.

Meanwhile, relations between Berlin and Ankara have declined since the arrest, February 27, of Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist working for Die Welt newspaper. He was arrested and detained on charges of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting public violence.

He is one of six German citizens detained in the crackdown on followers of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, now living in the US, who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for being behind the failed coup, July 2016.

EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Collapse?

Turkish membership of the EU was part of the EU-Turkey migrant deal intended to stem the flow of migrants crossing from Turkey into Europe.

The deal is supposed to allow for the return of migrants refused asylum — or not claiming it — in Greece to Turkey.

However, it is crumbling because of growing criticism of Erdogan's purge of journalists and the opposition, human rights issues and the referendum outcome.