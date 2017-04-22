Register
17:29 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Child Abuse

    Serb Kids to Listen About LGBT, Non-Trad Sex During Lessons Against Child Abuse

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11512

    Serbia’s Education Ministry has instructed the teachers of the country’s secondary schools and pre-school institutions to add to their curriculums materials on sexual abuse. Many sociologists see this as an attempt to instill in the younger generation knowledge about LGBT lifestyles, which flies in the face of the traditional family values.

    Apart from materials about sexual violence, the program prepared by the local Incest Trauma Center NGO also contains instructions on the so-called “French kiss” and offers a detailed description of oral and anal sex, the use of condoms by lesbians among other things.

    “There is nothing wrong about telling children how to avoid sexual abuse, but there are things here that neither I nor most of my colleagues can agree with,” prominent psychiatrist Zoran Milivojevic said in an interview with Sputnik Serbia.

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    Conservative Chinese Parents Aren't Happy With New Sex Education Curriculum
    He added that he doesn’t like it when a project like this is being forced on the country’s school system without any prior public discussion. He also doubts that ministry officials have read the entire 400-page document in the first place.

    “If you want to impose a certain system of views on someone, doing this with kids is the easiest way to go. If a child accepts these ideas, then 20 years from now society will no longer be the same again,” Milivojevic warned.

    He noted that there are certain groups of people, whom he calls ‘the children’s rights industry,’ who are pushing ahead with ideas that meet their own interests.

    “The bottom line is that children are victims of their abusive parents and, therefore, should be saved. This often results in family breakups because people are afraid to interfere because if they do they risk being branded as homophobes and fascists,” Dr. Milivojevic observed.

    He added that unstable societies are easier to manipulate, that’s why Serbia should avoid mechanically emulating new ideas and methods without their prior critical evaluation.

    “Otherwise you risk falling victim to social engineering techniques, which is probably what the people who finance them really have in mind,” he warned.

    Adult sex dolls
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    His opinion was fully echoed by sociologist Slobodan Antonic. “It makes no sense teaching three-year-olds who don’t know that the word ‘touch’ can have a sexual connotation. As a result, they can tell anyone, including their parents, something like “my body belongs to me,” Antonic noted.

    He fears that what is happening now is an attempt to “sexualize” children, to fast-track them into the adult world of sexuality and even pathology.

    “Today they can tell them about oral and anal sex, but tomorrow they could start telling them what sadomasochism, gang bangs, swinging and other forms of ‘normal sexual activity’ which our ministry believes is the sole concern of people engaged in consensual sex. What are they doing this for?” he wondered.

    These are the questions many experts and the entire Serbian society are demanding an answer to.

    Related:

    Conservative Chinese Parents Aren't Happy With New Sex Education Curriculum
    Violence Erupts at German Rally Protesting Against New Sex-Education Bill
    Tags:
    non-traditional sex, sex education, child abuse, LGBT, Incest Trauma Center, Serbian Education Ministry, Slobodan Antonic, Zoran Milivojevic, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok