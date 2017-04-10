Register
15:51 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is welcomed by Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni outside the city hall Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) as EU leaders arrive for a meeting on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, in Rome, Italy March 25, 2017.

    Southern EU Members States Call 'Unity' Summit as North-South Divide Widens

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    227150

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is, April 10, hosting a summit with the leaders of France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, amid deep divisions within the EU over the eurozone and the migrant crisis.

    The southern EU member states have become increasingly embittered by the northern — and eastern — EU states over the migrant crisis, which has put the burden of arrivals on Mediterranean countries — particularly Greece and Italy. 

    Ahead of the summit, Rajoy's office said the meeting will be a chance to "launch a message of unity and commitment to the project of European integration at a decisive moment in our history."

    "Europe must continue to work to address the issues of greatest concern to its citizens and strengthen its project of integration," the statement said.

    The summit comes amid ever-growing dissent within the bloc — exacerbated by the decision by Britain to withdraw its membership of the EU. The long-term struggle has been to agree on a common immigration policy.

    'Booze and Women' Jibe

    The situation was worsened when the President of the Eurogroup — the members of the eurosone single currency area — Jeroen Dijsselbloem gave an interview to a German newspaper in which he suggested that the southern — mainly Mediterranean — Eurozone members, who are struggling to remain within the fiscal rules of the currency, were wasting money.

    "During the crisis of the euro, the countries of the north have shown solidarity with the countries affected by the crisis. As a Social Democrat, I attribute exceptional importance to solidarity. [But] you also have obligations. You cannot spend all the money on booze and women and then ask for help," he said.

    Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem
    © AP Photo/ Charles Platiau
    MEPs Demand Resignation of Euro Boss Dijsselbloem Over 'Booze and Women' Remarks

    Divisions grew following the escalation of the migrant crisis in 2015, during which the European Commission proposed moving 160,000 migrants in Greece and Italy around EU member states under a mandatory relocation plan.Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have all made it clear that it would continue to oppose the Brussels plan, which has so far seen only 16,000 actually relocated.

    Meanwhile, the controversial EU-Turkey migrant deal — to relocate "irregular migrants" — those refused asylum in Greece — back to Turkey, is faltering because of human rights concerns in Turkey since the failed coup of July 2016.

    The meeting of the leaders will be the third by the group following gatherings in Athens in September 2016 and Lisbon in January 2017.

    Related:

    'Club Med' Nations Preparing to Discuss 'Good Brexit Negotiations' in Madrid
    Latest Meeting of EU's 'Club Med' Discontents Deepens North-South Divide
    North-South Divide, East-West Split: EU Tensions Rising Over Key Issues
    'Club Med' Mini-Summit Exposes North-South Divide in Europe
    This is How EU Could Use Gibraltar Issue to Make Britain Pay Up Over Brexit
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, EU bureaucracy, EU divisions, EU concept, migrant crisis, Brexit, summit, eurozone, Club Med, eurogroup, European Union, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Mariano Rajoy, Italy, Spain, Europe, Malta, Portugal, France, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Well they would what have a good chat to the fascist Merkel about a lot of issues as she being the main conspirator to most of the problems of Europe. The collapse would be such a shame, to the parasites of Brussels that is!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok