10:45 GMT +308 April 2017
    Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm

    Explosives Found in Truck Which Rammed Into Crowd Friday

    Explosives were found in the truck which rammed into crowd in Stockholm on Friday, Swedish media reported citing local police.

    Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017.
    Second Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack Detained
    On Friday afternoon, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden's capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.

    "A bag with explosives was found in a truck used for the terrorist attack yesterday in Stockholm," SVT television reported citing several sources in the police.    

    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the attack was most likely an act of terrorism.

    Last month, a man hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the center of London before attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the 52-year-old attacker was shot. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

    In December 2016, a Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.

      michael
      you know, we would never have had these atrocities if we had stayed with the horse. :)
      Smells bullshit!

      I have been working next to the scenen for years and know the country natively.

      Yeasterday they said the truck were stolen while unloading and the deiver tried to stop the hijacker.

      Howcome the hijacker had time to load the truck with explosives, close the truck load gate and then media wants us to believe the truck was driven trough city center full of police, reload with explosives, then what?

      Explode by rammikg people hollywood style?

      Cause u see thats a beer truck full of beer, it was fresh filled so not a good place placing explosives for hollywood.

      Something smells fishy
