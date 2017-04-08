Detained Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack Spread Daesh Propaganda

On Friday afternoon, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd on a major pedestrian street in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured as a result.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the attack was most likely an act of terrorism.
Last month, a man hit several people while driving on Westminster Bridge in the center of London before attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the 52-year-old attacker was shot. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.
In December 2016, a Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The 24-year-old was shot dead a few days later by police in Milan, Italy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)