Swedish Police Deny Alleged Truck Attacker Detained in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — A truck rammed pedestrians earlier in the afternoon in a major street in the center of Stockholm, killing at least three and injuring several people.

"It remains at the level three [on a five-level scale]," Melin said as quoted by the Swedish TT news agency.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that all evidence pointed to a terrorist attack. Police have evacuated the Stockholm Central Train Station, suspended rail traffic and shut the city's subway as well as cordoned off the city center.