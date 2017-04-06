Register
19:20 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, addresses the European Parliament during a debate on Brexit priorities and the upcomming talks on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, in Strasbourg, France, April 5, 2017.

    Farage Heckled After 'Mafia' Jibe Ahead of Brexit Negotiations

    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 610

    Pro-Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has used his latest speech in the European Parliament to accuse other MEPs of acting like "the mafia" towards the UK ahead of Brexit negotiations. The president of the European Parliament - an Italian national himself - was so incensed that he rebuked Mr. Farage, who has refused to apologize.

    It's probably fair to say that there is no love lost between UKIP MEP Nigel Farage, a long time vocal critic of the EU, and many Eurocrats.

    On Wednesday, April 5, Mr. Farage once again used his own position as an MEP himself, to criticize the European Parliament that he is a part of. The focus of his ire this time was the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

    Mr. Farage accused EU officials of deliberately trying to punish the UK for leaving, citing the current rows over the EU wanting the UK to pay a US$64 billion "divorce" bill, and that Spain should have a final veto over the status of Gibraltar — a British Overseas Territory.

    "Your aim and ambition is to destroy nation state democracy… You've shown yourself in these demands to be vindictive and nasty, and all I can say is thank goodness we're leaving." Mr Farage said.

    But it was his next words that were to have the greatest impact.

    "You're behaving like the mafia. You think we're a hostage we're not, we're free to go!"

    The European Parliament erupted in boos and angry protestations.

    Antonio Tajani, the parliament's president — and Italian citizen — interrupted Mr. Farage and branded the insult as "unacceptable."

    Farage, conceded that the word "mafia" could offend "national sensitivities," and changed his phrasing to "gangster." Antonio Tajani did not look impressed by the effort.

    Despite the fall out, Mr. Farage has refused to apologize, insisting in an appearance on LBC radio that he "couldn't give a damn about who I upset."

    It's perhaps unsurprising, considering Mr. Farage has made something of a name for himself across Europe for high profile insults.

    In 2010, he called the then EU Parliament President Herman Van Rompuy of having all "the charisma of a damp rag," before loudly asking, "Who are you? I've never heard of you!"

    Then in October 2015, to the stony faces of French President Francois Hollande and German Chanceller Angela Merkel, Mr. Farage slammed both countries

    "France is now severely diminished… and the French voice in this relationship and in Europe is little more now, frankly, than a pipsqueak," Mr. Farage said.

    Speaking about growing popular resentment of the EU, Farage had this analysis of Merkel's Germany:

    "It's an irony isn't it, that a project designed to contain German power has now given us a totally German dominated Europe."

    Despite resigning from the leadership of the party he founded, UKIP, in July 2016, it seems that Mr. Farage continues to relish basking in the political limelight.

    Related:

    Calls for Inquiry Into Farage Backed Leave.EU Campaign Over Profiling Tech
    Jeremy Corbyn a 'Gift' for UKIP in Brexit-Friendly Britain - Farage
    Euroskeptics Grillo and Farage Make Up After Split Fiasco
    'Political Point Scoring': Farage Blames Merkel for Berlin Terror Truck Attack
    Nigel Farage Furious Over British Government 'Backsliding' on Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit talks, offensive remarks, MEPs, Brexit, mafia, European Parliament, UK Independence Party (UKIP), European Union, Antonio Tajani, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok