Register
19:25 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt addresses the European Parliament after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker presented a white paper in Brussels.

    Verhofstadt Threatens Parliament Veto Over Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    08620

    The European Parliament's lead negotiator on Brexit - over Britain's withdrawal and new relationship with the EU - Guy Verhofstadt, has said any deal between the UK, the Commission and Council could be vetoed by the parliament.

    Verhofstadt — an arch europhile and federalist — is set to lead the negotiations over Brexit on behalf of the parliament. However, the talks will initially be led by the Commission, under Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.

    It will also be negotiated at Council level, with its president Donald Tusk leading. In spite of the complications of having three negotiation parties talking to Britain, Verhofstadt says parliament will have the final say.

    "We vote no — that is possible. It has happened in a number of other cases that a big international multilateral agreement was voted down by the European Parliament after it was concluded. The fact that in the treaty it is stated we have to say yes or no doesn't mean that automatically we vote yes," he told the BBC Today program.

    He also held open the possibility of "associate" EU membership for British citizens after Brexit. He said British citizens could opt in various EU benefits, including the freedom of movement.

    ​"All British citizens today have also EU citizenship. That means a number of things: the possibility to participate in the European elections, the freedom of travel without problem inside the union. We need to have an arrangement in which this… can continue for those citizens who on an individual basis are requesting it," he said.

    He got into a social media spat with the former leader of the anti-EU British UKIP party, Nigel Farage who accused him of trying to use European nationalism to try to destroy the nation state.

    ​His remarks come as the other 27 member states — minus the UK — held informal talks in Brussels, March 10, to discuss Brexit, which is expected to be triggered by the end of March 2017, when UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally invokes Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon.

    'It's Not the End'

    At a press conference, March 10, Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission said he regretted Brexit and held out the hope of Britain once again coming on board in a newly reformed EU, which he admitted — as is the growing term being used in Brussels — could be "multi-speed."

    ​He pointed out that not all EU members were part of the Eurozone, or the Schengen open borders area. A new EU public prosecutor's office has the backing of only 18 or 20 member states, which opens that way for the EU to move ahead on some issues and not on others, while remaining a common union.

    "It already exists. Not only as far as the euro and Schengen are concerned. The European Unitary Patent [scheme for harmonization of patents] is not a political objective and some of us are not joining it. The [EU Divorce Law Pact or Rome III Regulation] is only supported by 17 member states. Not all the members are launching it," Juncker said.

    He also held out an olive branch to Britain, suggesting that — at some time in the future — it could once again rejoin a reformed EU. Asked about the effect of Brexit on the EU, he said it was "not the end."

    ​"I don't like Brexit, because I would like to be in the same boat as the British. The day will come when the British will re-enter the boat I hope. But Brexit is not the end of the European Union. Not the end of all our developments, nor the end of all our continental ambitions.

    "I have the impression that — quite to the contrary — the Brexit issue is encouraging the others to continue. Unfortunately, we want the British. Brexit is not the end. I regret it. It's not the end," Juncker said.

    Related:

    'Europe is in Crisis' Verhofstadt Admits Amid Terror, Migrant Turmoil
    EU Chief Hopeful Verhofstadt Calls for 'More EU,' Not Less, After Berlin Attack
    EU Parliament's Brexit Chief Verhofstadt Holds Key to UK in Reformed Union
    EU Parliament Rocked by Presidency Power Struggle as Verhofstadt Flip-Flops
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, EU citizens, freedom of movement, trade agreements, Brexit, veto, EU membership, referendum, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok