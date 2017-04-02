Register
12:10 GMT +302 April 2017
    A member of a Muslim group distributes copies of the Quran at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin (File)

    Germany's Salafist Surge: Islamists Double in 6 Years to Reach 10,000 Followers

    The number of Salafists in Germany has doubled in less than a decade, German intelligence officials warn.

    Crosses at the site of the planned Erfurt mosque
    Construction of German Mosque Halted After Activists Mark Territory With Crosses
    Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has warned of an alarming rise in the popularity of Salafism in recent years, the German newspaper Rheinische Post reports.

    German intelligence has identified 10,000 current followers of the radical Islamist movement, a figure which has more than doubled over the past decade.

    There were an estimated 3,800 Salafists in Germany in 2011, a figure which had risen to around 7,500 in 2015, according to the BfV.

    The German authorities have been criticized for failing to deal adequately with the threat from Salafism. Last year it was revealed that a 24-year-old Islamic extremist who was "active on the Salafist scene" was allowed to work in the high-security areas of Berlin's two airports for years.

    In recent months, German police have cracked down on Salafist cells in Germany. In November, German police in ten different states launched raids on around 200 apartments and two mosques belonging to "Die Wahre Religion" (The True Religion), a Salafist extremist group.

    Salafism is a fundamentalist form of Sunni Islam which condemns theological innovation, advocating strict adherence to Sharia law and the institution of a theocratic Islamic state.

    The German government has described Salafism as "a particularly radical form of Islamism," with close links to terrorism.

    The roof of a mosque is pictured in Fuerthen, western Germany
    Undercover Reporter Finds Subversive Sermons in 'Normal' Mosques Across Germany
    The BfV states that "in Germany as well as at the international level, Salafism is currently being regarded as the most dynamic Islamist movement."

    The most influential current within Salafism is Wahhabism, Saudi Arabia's state religion.

    Last week a German undercover reporter revealed that "normal mosques" across Germany are fostering parallel societies by preaching the rejection of German society.

    Constantin Schrieber attended sermons at which German society was described as a source of danger and temptation for Muslims. He found pamphlets telling worshippers that the Koran rejects parliamentary democracy, that the concept of the nation is a "Western disease" and that God alone is the source of laws."

    Merkel Calls on Refugees to Respect German Values, Laws
    Germany Launches Spying Probe Into Turkish Religious Official
    Germany to Roll Out 'Cyber Army' Next Week
      Drain the swamp
      Wahabi clerics should not be given visas, they are spreading the poison of "My God is bigger than your God" which is the basis of all extremism including the jewish chosen hubris and impunity. Both are the SAME disease.
      All we need to do is remove the legal exemption religious books get on hate speech.

      The Quran would be removed from public circulation immediately and it would be a criminal offence to distribute it because it's filled with hate verse after hate verse targeting everything and everyone who isn't Muslim.
