The footage was filmed on a mobile phone and shows some people lying on the ground after being hit by Khalid Masood, the 52-year-old jihadist who ploughed into passers-by on Westminster Bridge before storming the Houses of Parliament.

Masood killed three people and injured 50 by driving into them on Westminster Bridge. When he reached Parliament, he got out of the car and raced toward the building armed with a knife.

He was stopped by police officers, one of whom was PC Keith Palmer. Masood stabbed Palmer to death, after which he was shot dead by another officer.