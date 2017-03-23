Well-Aged: Chunk of Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 Wedding Cake Up for Auction

Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, South Derbyshire, UK, has announced that they will auction off an authentic piece of cake from the royal wedding: a small section of a six-foot sugared monster weighing almost 600 pounds that was topped with a silver sculpture of St. George and the Dragon, according to Raw Story.

The Queen and her husband will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

Now the 70-year-old confection, resplendent in a small box with wedding bells and bearing the inscription: "Presented to Mr C. Dickman by Princess Elizabeth, Nov 20th 1947," will be made available to one lucky buyer and is expected to fetch between 100-150 pounds (about $125-190).