Register
19:44 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2017.

    Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon Begin in Europe'

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1801113

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has claimed that there is no difference in the Netherlands between liberal and fascist politicians. His comments come despite Dutch PM Mark Rutte seeing off a challenge from the overtly anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders in the Dutch election.

    In the latest denigration of relations between the Netherlands and Turkey, Turkey's chief diplomat Mr. Cavusoglu has made an astonishing prediction: that political co-operation between Turkey and Europe is so poor, a literal clash of civilizations is on the horizon.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    © Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov
    "Now the election is over in the Netherlands… When you look at the many parties you see there is no difference between the social democrats and fascist Wilders. All have the same mentality. Where will you go? Where are you taking Europe? You have begun to collapse Europe. You are dragging Europe into the abyss. Holy wars will soon begin in Europe," Cavusoglu said.

    His extraordinary forecast are the first official comments from Ankara on the Dutch election, which was seen as a barometer of populism in Europe.

    The current Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, was victorious in the Wednesday, March 15 vote.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives 'high five' to children after casting his vote for the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Post
    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives 'high five' to children after casting his vote for the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    However, clearly Mr. Rutte's success was not enough to placate the Turkish Foreign Minister.

    Mr. Cavusoglu recently attempted to enter the Netherlands to attend a Turkish referendum expat rally campaigning to to grant Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more powers, but was denied entry by Mr. Rutte's government.

    Mr. Cavusoglu's comments have been dismissed by many in Europe has incendiary and fanciful. However, a breakdown of the Dutch election results reveals that anti-immigrant populism in the Netherlands is far from defeated.

    Rutte's governing VVD party lost 8 seats, while Geert Wilder's Freedom gained 5 seats, coming in at second place.

    Dutch far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders
    © AFP 2017/ Martijn Beekman
    Dutch far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders

    It means that a Mr. Wilder's — a political leader who pledged to close all mosques and ban the Koran — still won enough support from Dutch citizens to achieve the second highest number of seats, with 20 MPs.

    And even Mr. Rutte, who immediately proclaimed his win was a victory over the "wrong kind of populism," is no stranger to flirting with nationalist demagoguery.

    People hold placards to support the election results in the Netherlands during a demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe Hails Dutch Election Result as Good for EU, Blow to Populism
    In January 2017, in a blunt campaign poster, Mr. Rutte's face looked impassive above the words, "Act normal, or go away."

    The controversial message was widely seen as an attempt to appeal to voters considering voting for Geert Wilder's overtly anti-immigration Freedom party, which had been running high in the opinion polls.

    However, Mr. Rutte insisted that his campaign wasn't against immigration, but for an increased focus on the integration of migrants into Dutch communities.

    The Netherlands is home to 400,000 expat Turks, many of who want to attend Turkish referendum rallies run by the Turkish authorities but have been unable to, due to the Dutch authorities.

    This clash has been replicated in other European countries, including Austria and Germany, who have also been reluctant to allow Turkish rallies to take place.

    People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.

    Turkish President Erdogan has reacted aggressively, dismissing European politicians across the continent as "Nazis" and "fascists."

    On March 12, at a rally pressing for a yes vote in the upcoming Turkish referendum — which would significantly increase his own powers — Mr. Erdogan declared:

    "I have said that I had thought that Nazism was over, but that I was wrong. Nazism is alive in the West."

    For their part, senior European leaders have decried the Erdogan administration's use of language.

    Former Prime Minister of Belgium, and senior EU negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, dismissed Erdogan as "cynical," citing the Turkish government's attempts to crack down on dissent, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 Turkish coup attempt.

    Diplomatic ties have deteriorated so rapidly between Turkey and it's former European allies, that there are no signs of détente on the horizon. While a "holy war" being launched is unlikely, there are key geo-political issues that are now threatened as a result of the tit-for-tat debacle. 

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    © AP Photo/
    Europe-Turkey Relations Worsen Amid Calls for EU Membership Deal Freeze

    Turkey is a key player in the EU's attempts to mitigate Europe's migrant crisis. A year on from the EU-Turkey deal, which blocked the flow of asylum seekers into Europe, the Turkish authorities have threatened to withdraw from the agreement.

    No specifics have been given, with President Erdogan only warning that the Netherlands specifically will "pay the price" for poor relations.

    Related:

    Europe-Turkey Relations Worsen Amid Calls for EU Membership Deal Freeze
    Tensions Between EU, Turkey Chance for Ankara to 'Escape From EU Embrace'
    Turkish PM Calls Dutch, German People 'Friends' of Turkey Amid Political Scandal
    Turkey Considering Economic Sanctions Against Netherlands Amid Tensions
    Tags:
    EU in crisis, diplomatic spat, Dutch election, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mark Rutte, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Turkey, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      To suggest the weirdo Dutch were a barometer of 'Populism' is absurd and outrageously overdone.
      France certainly will be that its a true barometer which is now just a few months away then we will see what the real flavour of Europe is dishing up!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok