Rutte Praises His Party as First Exit Poll Results Point to VVD Election Success

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, an exit poll conducted by NOS public broadcaster showed that Rutte’s center-right party secured at least 31 out of a total 150 parliament seats.

"It seems like for third time in a row the VVD is the Netherlands biggest party. Our message to the Netherlands — that we will hold our course, and keep this country safe and stable — got though," Rutte said on Wednesday, as quoted by The Guardian.

According to Chief EU Commission Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has already congratulated Rutte on his victory.

"JunckerEU just spoke with @markrutte, congratulated him on clear victory: 'A vote for Europe, a vote against extremists,'" Schinas wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also congratulated Rutte in a telephone conversation, according to her spokesman Steffen Seibert, quoted by The Guardian.