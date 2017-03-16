Register
18:14 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A chair is pictured on stage as former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden is awarded the Bjornson prize Molde, Norway, in this September 5, 2015 file photo

    German Government Successfully Appeals Against Bringing Snowden to Berlin

    © REUTERS/ Svein Ove Ekornesvaag/NTB Scanpix/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1166 0 0

    The German Federal Court of Justice has ruled in favor of the German government, which appealed against an earlier decision to allow the Bundestag's NSA investigation committee to summon Edward Snowden to Berlin for questioning.

    Canary
    © Photo: kaʁstn Disk/Cat
    A Little Birdie Told Me: Tech Firms Face Calls for Anti-Spying 'Warrant Canary'
    The German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has ruled that Edward Snowden doesn't have to come to Germany for questioning after all, following an appeal by the German government.

    Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) decided to appeal against an earlier BGH decision to allow German MP's to call Edward Snowden to Germany as a witness in their inquiry into spying in Germany, carried out by foreign intelligence agencies. 

    The Bundestag's NSA investigation committee was set up in March 2014 in light of disclosures by former CIA employee and NSA security contractor Edward Snowden about mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. 

    Two German opposition MPs on the eight-person committee wanted to call Snowden as a witness during the course of the investigation, and called on the German government to establish conditions for bringing him to Germany for questioning. 

    The German government refused, arguing it could not guarantee security for Snowden in German, who is wanted by the US on charges of espionage and theft of property charges.

    Edward Snowden greets the audience before he is honored with the Carl von Ossietzky medal by International League for Human Rights to during a video conference call after he received the award in Berlin December 14, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwartz
    Snowden Reveals Biggest Takeaways from Wikileaks' 'Vault-7' on CIA Espionage (VIDEO)
    Berlin suggested that Snowden, who was granted a three-year Russian residency permit in August 2014, be called via video link from Russia. However, Snowden has refused to give evidence unless he comes to Berlin and is assured immunity from German or foreign law enforcement.

    Two German opposition parties, the Greens and Die Linke, challenged the committee's decision in the Federal Court of Justice last November.  The BGH ruled that the German government should provide the conditions for Snowden to be questioned in Germany by the committee, such as a guarantee not to extradite him to the US. 

    However, rather than provide such a guarantee the coalition government, decided to appeal against the ruling and on February 23 the BGH overruled its earlier decision. The court said that the opposition challenge would need the support of 25 percent of the Bundestag

    However, while the Greens and Die Linke make up 25 percent of the NSA investigation committee, they constitute 20 percent of German MP's in the Bundestag. The BGH ruled against their challenge on the basis that they do not represent a large enough proportion of Bundestag deputies.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'King of Germany' Gets Prison Time For Million Euro Fraud Case
    China Chides Germany for Politicizing 'Friendly Present' on Karl Marx's Birthday
    German Prosecutors Charge National With Alleged Daesh Membership
    Tags:
    German Bundestag, National Security Agency (NSA), Edward Snowden, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok