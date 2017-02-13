Register
13 February 2017
    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden

    Snowden: I'm 'Not Afraid' of US Return; Notes Rumors Follow Criticism of New Law

    © AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin
    Society
    215020

    American whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted Sunday that he is "not afraid" of being sent back to the US, which some have suggested Russia might do as a "gift" to new US President Donald Trump.

    Snowden had previously mocked the sudden mushrooming of rumors saying a transfer was in the works, joking that they finally offered proof that he wasn't working with Russian intelligence, as "no country trades away spies." 

    Former National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden's lawyer in Russia, Anatoly Kucherena, presented his book Time of the Octopus, the first fictional thriller in a planned series of three, tells the story of US whistleblower
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia Has Not Received Snowden Extradition Requests From US - Lawyer

    Snowden's lawyer also pooh-poohed the suggestion.

    Today, Snowden suggested that the rumors cropped up to scare him after he criticized a package of amendments to Russia's criminal code, called the Yarovaya Law, which he called "Big Brother" laws. According to information he shared on Twitter, the new laws, taking effect in 2018, will, among other things, require Russian telecom and internet service providers to store all customer traffic for six months, as well as criminalize a range of expression under the guise of supporting terrorism and potentially limit freedom of assembly in the country. 

    Snowden, of course, famously helped reveal to the world the extend of the US's massive, illegal surveillance program when he shared documentation on it with WikiLeaks in 2013.

    "Days ago, I criticized the Russian government's oppressive new "Big Brother" law. Now, threatening rumors. But I won't stop," he tweeted, following it up with "I don't know if the rumors are true. But I can tell you this: I am not afraid. There are things that must be said no matter the consequence."

    Trump called Snowden a traitor and suggested he should be executed before beginning his presidential campaign. During the campaign, he said Snowden should be dealt with "harshly." He also said if he won the election, Russia would return the whistleblower.  

    Snowden faces charges of espionage and theft of government property in the US. He has been living in Russia since 2013.

      cast235
      Russia ITSELF said that it had NOTHING TO DO WITH SNOWDEN and that the deportation was, "FAKE NEWS".
      Maybe saving all 3 years is BETTER. Russia MUST develop own system as NOT to depend on PARTNERS that are LIARS , CHEATS and TRAITORS.

      Snowden is doing fine in Russia and I bet people LOVE him as any other citizen. well WE KNOW WHO DOESN'T. they AWAY.
      PERHAPS THEY COULD INK HIM A SWEET DEAL. Like 10 years at a minimum, I heard they can work from there. Close to home. Then say 10 in probation and IF anything more, how about a bracelet?
      they will have to INK with stiff penalties to U.S, like 1B a day, IF they harass or torture Snowden , and a 25 years in Russian Gulag, with extra hard labor for the perpetrators. And ANYONE ordering it...
      THAT will pout a BRAKE, a BIG DETENTE OR>>>>>>>......
