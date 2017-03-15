Register
13:24 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators taking part in the Scotland says stay rally are moved on from outside the Scottish Parliament as the debate on the triggering of article 50 in the main chamber takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, February 7, 2017

    Scots' Skepticism Toward EU as Referendum Looms at 67% - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    Scotland's skepticism toward the European Union is at its highest point in 17 years, with 67 percent of Scots having doubts about the bloc as support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom is experiencing a correlating upswing, a new ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes survey showed on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she would seek the authority to hold another independence referendum between fall 2018 and spring 2019. According to the first minister, these dates are to accommodate for Brexit negotiations.

    Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as Big Ben, in London, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    London 'Doesn't Want' to Deal With Scottish Referendum While Focused on Brexit

    The ScotCen poll showed that support for independence has been steadily growing since from 23 percent in 2012 to 46 percent in 2016. As for overall skepticism toward the European Union, the poll showed that this year's figures contrast sharply with those recorded in 1999, when only 40 percent of Scottish citizens voiced their such sentiment.

    The percentage of people who believe that the Scottish parliament should be making all decisions for Scotland dropped slightly from 51 percent in 2015 to 49 in 2016. The number of those who think that Scotland should make all decisions, save those relating to defense and foreign affairs, grew by 1 percent since 2015 to 31 percent in 2016.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to members of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Scott Heppell
    Scottish Parliament to Vote on First Minister’s Power for Referendum Next Week

    The survey also found that 25 percent of the Scots would like to leave the European Union, which is a drastic increase compared to 17 percent in 2015. An opposite trend could be seen in the case of those who wanted not only to remain but for Brussels' powers to increase as their percentage has dramatically decreased from 11 percent in 2015 to 5 in 2016.

    The percentage of those who wanted to stay but somehow reduce the bloc's powers has fluctuated slightly, moving from 43 percent in 2015 to 42 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, last year, 21 percent wanted to the status quo to remain as is, which was a 1 percent increase from 2015.

    The survey also showed that 42 percent of Scots in 2016 backed devolution, while 8 percent believed there was no need for a Scottish parliament.

    ScotCen is a Scottish branch of NatCen Social Research, an independent research center.

    In 2014, Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom by 55.3 percent against 44.7, however, the 2016 Brexit vote showed that Scotland differed from England on the European Union membership, as it backed staying with the bloc by 62 percent against 38 percent.

    Tags:
    European Union, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok