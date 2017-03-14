Is Scotland Ready to Divorce Britain Once Britain Divorces the EU?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 today as the Scottish First Minister announces her intention to organize another independence referendum. As Britain steps into the unknown, what's next for the country and the EU?

A deepening diplomatic crisis between Turkey and several European governments, including the Netherlands, continues. As rallies are banned and accusations of Nazism fly, how far will this escalate? Walter Smolarek, producer of Loud & Clear, joins the show.

South Korean politics and the geopolitics of East Asia has been scrambled by the impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye. Will the next president pursue a thaw in relations with the North? Brian is joined by Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea.

