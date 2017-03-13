New Scottish Independence Vote Spells Division, Economic Uncertainty - Official

© AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS Scotland's Leader Will Seek Authority for New Independence Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She stressed that the majority of the Scottish people did not seek to hold a new referendum.

"Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a ‘once in a generation’ vote… Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time," the spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

According to Theresa May's spokeswoman, the Scottish government had better "focus on delivering good government and public services for the people in Scotland."

Earlier in the day, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would seek next week the authority to hold another independence referendum, which should take place between the fall 2018 and spring 2019 to accommodate for Brexit negotiations.

In September 2014, Scotland voted against becoming an independent country by 55 percent to 45 percent.

A recent poll by Ipsos MORI found that a total of 50 percent of Scots would vote for independence if a new referendum took place.