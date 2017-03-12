Register
21:08 GMT +312 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Animal rights activists Anima Naturalis stage a naked protest against the use of leather and fur in the textile industry in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013.

    Animal Rights Activists Douse Themselves in Blood to Oppose Bullfighting

    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6310

    Topless activists doused themselves with fake blood in the streets of Valencia, Spain, Sunday, to protest the spilling of blood in the bullring.

    The protest was timed to the start of the Fallas holiday in Valencia, a days-long festival in which Spain's bloody tradition of bullfighting plays a large role.

    Coordinator of the animal rights group AnimaNaturalis Carmen Moll told Europa Press, "We are enjoying the Fallas at the moment, but at the same time bullfighting is taking place at the bullfighting fair. Activists bathe today in blood to represent the suffering of bulls right now in the square."

    ​Moll read a manifesto to start the protest, in which she explained that Fallas celebrations need not be soiled by the deaths of bulls in the ring, and that confronting a scared animal in a pen is not bravery.

    "We want to fully enjoy the Fallas, but we will not be able to do so while [the celebration is] marred by the death of almost 100 bulls, calves and heifers," she said. She also pointed out the great expense of bullfighting, saying it cost taxpayers more than 500 million euros.

    "We want to show the world how much suffering these walls contain, and therefore we put ourselves in the skin of the bull, the forgotten victims of this feast. His pain is our pain, and his blood stains our hands, messes up our Fallas and splatters all who are accomplices of this barbarism," she said.

    A picture taken on January 28, 2014 shows stray dogs, among the 450 which have found shelter and food in improvised shelter operated only by volunteer in Nis, 200 km south of Belgrade
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    PETA Accused of Turning Shelter to Slaughterhouse

    The dozen or so protesters, clad only in black shorts and wearing fake bulls horns, stood in the middle of a blocked off a street. Holding buckets reading "Fallas is bathed in blood," they chanted for the abolition of bullfighting, then dumped the crimson liquid over their heads.

    The Humane Society International estimates that 250,000 bulls are killed each year in the nine countries where bullfighting is commonly practiced. Other organizations estimate the number of bulls killed in Spain each year to be 24,000. The sport has been outlawed in some countries.

    A day before this protest, AnimaNaturalis held a "funeral" in Valencia's town hall square for the 40 bulls that will be killed in the ring during this year's Fallas. Dressed in mourning, activists carried flowers and wore shirts with the names of the 40 animals who will be ritually slaughtered over eight days of celebration. This protest was joined by Councilor for Animal Welfare of the City of València Glòria Tello, who thanked the activists for raising awareness of the issue.

    Related:

    The End of Shamu: Animal Rights Activists Hail Huge Victory in SeaWorld Row
    Elephant Wars: A Story of 'Animal Arms Race' Between Berlin's Zoos
    Naked Ambition: Animal Rights Activists Strip Down to Light Up Fur Industry
    Tags:
    animal rights, protest, bullfight, bullfighting, Fallas, AnimaNaturalis, Valencia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World’s Worst View'
    Banksy's Hotel of Discord Boasts 'World's Worst View'
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok