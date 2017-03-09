Register
17:39 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck was outraged on July 13, 1874 in Kissingen by catholic craftsman Kullmann

    Lessons From the Past: German Historian Reminds Merkel of Bismarck's Sage Advice

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117420

    German politicians should look to one of the most successful eras in their nation's history for an example of how to forge better relations with Russia, German historian Achim Engelberg writes.

    A German army soldier prepares to unload Marder infantry fighting vehicles at the railway station in Sestokai, Lithuania, February 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    'Stop These Madmen': Germans Blast NATO Muscle-Flexing in the Baltics
    Although Berlin has used the rhetoric of "dialogue" with Russia, the actions of Germany and other Western countries, such as the US, in recent years suggest they are orientated towards conflict.

    The prolonged anti-Russian sanctions, deployment of NATO troops to the Russian border and false accusations of "Russian hackers" have strained international relations.

    Instead of following such a belligerent course, German historian Achim Engelberg calls on German politicians to heed the warnings of Otto von Bismarck, who maintained good relations with Russia during another tumultuous period in history.

    Before he became Prime Minister of Prussia in 1862, Bismarck served as Prussia's envoy to St. Petersburg, an experience which left him with a fondness for Russia and a close relationship with the Russian court. 

    Bismarck also had familial links to Russia. One of his ancestors, Ludwig August von Bismarck, served as commander in the Russian imperial army in Ukraine in the 18th century.

    As Imperial Chancellor, Bismarck was keen to build a close but independent relationship with Russia that would be mutually beneficial to both parties, Engelberg wrote in an analysis published in the German journal WeltTrends.

    "Bismarck's Russia policy was directed towards co-operation, which was not to end in dependence. He feared that an anti-Russian policy would lead to hostile alliances and ultimately, to war, which indeed happened in the First World War," the historian wrote, Sputnik Deutschland reported.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the podium after a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US Historian Predicts Trump's Presidency Will Be Second Shortest in History
    For example, Bismarck sought to act as an "honest broker" and mediate the conflict between Russia and Austro-Hungary, as Russia supported Pan-Slavic movements in the Balkans seeking autonomy from Habsburg rule.

    Despite the conflicts in Europe at this time, Bismarck endeavored to "never to break relations with Russia, since this would be a threat to peace in Europe," Engelberg said.

    However, Bismarck's successors failed to follow his advice, with terrible consequences for Europe. His immediate successor, Leo von Caprivi, abandoned co-operation with Russia, ending the secret Reinsurance Treaty signed by Germany and Russia in 1887. 

    According to the treaty, Germany and Russia promised to remain neutral if the other became involved in a war with another great power. The agreement made an exception for if Germany attacked France or if Russia attacked Austria.

    Under pressure from the German Emperor and other expansionist forces, successive Chancellors pursued policies which, "as predicted by and Bismarck and also Friedrich Engels, led to the First World War and the destruction of Europe."

    "Today, as we are experiencing a new order in Europe (and the world) … it is worth remembering Bismarck's complex policy," the historian wrote.

    Related:

    Germany Plans Counter Strikes in Potential US-EU Trade War
    German Turks as Decisive Factor: Why Erdogan is in Dire Need of His Compatriots
    Germany Not Accusing Russia of Election Interference - Foreign Minister
    Merkel: Turkey, Germany-EU Share Deep Disagreements Alongside Common Interests
    Tags:
    foreign policy, history, Angela Merkel, Imperial Germany, Russian Empire, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok