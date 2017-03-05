French Presidential Election: Poll Shows 71% of Voters Want Fillon to Quit Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, carried out by Ifop for Journal du Dimanche newspaper, 71 percent of people questioned want Fillon to step down as compared to 65 percent in an identical poll, conducted in mid-February.
Jacques Myard, a member of the French National Assembly from The Republicans (LR) party told Sputnik that the results of the polls could be a manipulation.
On Wednesday, Fillon said at a press conference that he would not withdraw his candidacy and denounced the investigation into his wife allegedly having been employed as his parliamentary assistant and paid without actually doing the job as "a political assassination." LR candidate is set to appear before the investigative magistrate on March 15.
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Interesting. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The polls are tools of manipulation, worthless. The trend that is supported by fact is that LePen is just where a candidate wants to be. She's incredibly solid now and really speaking like a head of state. She's in the zone, and I think she's going to have a victory similar to what Trump experienced.
One Tongue Johnny
jas
And the best part is that even if LePen loses, she still can't be ignored as a kook anymore. Too many rational voters support her.