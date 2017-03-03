Juppe May Get Most Votes in French Election 1st Round If Replaces Fillon - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, Juppe, if he joins the race, may receive 26.5 percent of the votes in the first round, leaving behind Le Pen with 24 percent and Macron with 25.

The poll was carried out on March 1-2 among 943 adults.

Earlier on Friday, reports emerged, claiming that the former prime minister said he was ready to become the LR replacement candidate.

On Wednesday, Fillon announced his decision to stay in the race despite the continuing probe into his wife's allegedly fake employment as his parliamentary assistant.

Juppe lost to Fillon in the second round of the center-right primaries in November 2016, with 33.51 percent to Fillon's 66.49 percent.

