Polls Showing Juppe's Rating Before French Election May Be 'Manipulation' - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a new Odoxa poll showed that Juppe, who lost to Fillon in the second round of the LR primaries in November 2016, would come ahead of right-wing Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron if the party dropped its nominee Francois Fillon in his favor. Over 26 percent of respondents would back Juppe in the first round of the upcoming election, leaving Le Pen with 24 percent and Macron with 25 percent.

“I am not sure that a man like Juppe is able to match the challenge, to [become a] candidate in a short period. That would be difficult, but not impossible. Today’s polls show that he has good chances but, in fact, I am not so sure that it is really something that has been done properly or honestly. Polls’ results could be a manipulation as well,” Myard said.

The lawmaker stressed that Fillon still had support among voters as many had rejected the media smear campaign related to his wife's fake job.

“We need two-three days to see where we go. At the moment, I think the situation is very dark. No one can see where we go. It is true that some are leaving the boat but it doesn't mean that among the nation Fillon has no support. I think that he has many supporters inside our family because many people believe that this is a kind of assassination of a man who is politically killed by media and justice," he said.

In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was allegedly paid without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pressed on with his election campaign despite a dip in popularity. Fillon is looking to get around 20 percent of the vote in the first round according to most polls, down from around 25 percent in January. Macron overtook his rival in early February and is now polling at over 20 percent, while Le Pen has continued to extend her first round lead to over 25 percent.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.