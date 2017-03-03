Register
22:06 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Right-wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (R) and Bordeaux's Mayor Alain Juppe (L) (File)

    Polls Showing Juppe's Rating Before French Election May Be 'Manipulation' - MP

    © AFP 2016/ GEORGES GOBET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7311

    Recent polls showing former French Prime Minister Alain Juppe's popularity lead over the current presidential candidates may have been tampered with, Jacques Myard, a member of the French National Assembly from The Republicans (LR) party, told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a new Odoxa poll showed that Juppe, who lost to Fillon in the second round of the LR primaries in November 2016, would come ahead of right-wing Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron if the party dropped its nominee Francois Fillon in his favor. Over 26 percent of respondents would back Juppe in the first round of the upcoming election, leaving Le Pen with 24 percent and Macron with 25 percent.

    “I am not sure that a man like Juppe is able to match the challenge, to [become a] candidate in a short period. That would be difficult, but not impossible. Today’s polls show that he has good chances but, in fact, I am not so sure that it is really something that has been done properly or honestly. Polls’ results could be a manipulation as well,” Myard said.

    The lawmaker stressed that Fillon still had support among voters as many had rejected the media smear campaign related to his wife's fake job.

    “We need two-three days to see where we go. At the moment, I think the situation is very dark. No one can see where we go. It is true that some are leaving the boat but it doesn't mean that among the nation Fillon has no support. I think that he has many supporters inside our family because many people believe that this is a kind of assassination of a man who is politically killed by media and justice," he said.

    In January, an investigation was opened following media reports on Fillon employing his wife as his parliamentary assistant, for which she was allegedly paid without performing her duties. The employment by Fillon of his children was also questioned by the media.

    Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon arrives to deliver his speech at his campaign headquarters in Paris, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    'Political Assassination': Fillon Refuses to Drop Out of French Presidential Race Amid Scandal, Pleads Not Guilty
    The center-right candidate has repeatedly denied all accusations and pressed on with his election campaign despite a dip in popularity. Fillon is looking to get around 20 percent of the vote in the first round according to most polls, down from around 25 percent in January. Macron overtook his rival in early February and is now polling at over 20 percent, while Le Pen has continued to extend her first round lead to over 25 percent.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off set for May 7.

    Related:

    Le Pen Extends Lead Over Fillon, Macron in French Election's 1st Round - Poll
    EU, French Charges Against Le Pen 'Only Increase Chances of Election Victory'
    Ex-French Prime Minister Juppe Says Ready to Replace Fillon in Presidential Race
    Ex-FM Minister Juppe Denies Rumors of Replacing Fillon in Presidential Race
    Tags:
    poll, Jacques Myard, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Alain Juppe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok