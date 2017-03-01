US Urges Turkey to Avoid Stoking Tensions With Greece in Aegean Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States reached out to Turkey fearing a dangerous incident in the Aegean, but the reaction of Ankara to the US suggestion is yet unknown, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

Last week, Turkish Coast Guard vessels entered Greek territorial waters near the disputed Imia islets in the southeast Aegean, and were closely monitored by the Greek navy and coast guard.

The two countries have been locked in a dispute over a portion of territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, exclusive economic zones and a number of territories, including Imia. The conflict nearly burst into violence in 1987 and in 1996, and until this day remains unresolved.

Tensions flared up after the Greek court refused in January to extradite several Turkish servicemen, whom Ankara suspects of being linked to the July 2016 coup attempt.