Majority of French Support Bayrou's Decision to Drop Out of Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Bayrou declared that he would propose an alliance to independent presidential hopeful and former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron instead of running for presidency himself.

According to the poll conducted by Odoxa, 62 percent supported Bayrou's decision, while 37 percent were against it. About half of respondents believe Bayrou's support for Macron would increase chances of the former minister to win in the election.

The poll conducted on February 22-23 involved 1,000 citizens over 18 years old. The error margin makes up 1-3 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7.