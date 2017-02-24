Majority of French Support Bayrou's Decision to Drop Out of Presidential Race

According to the poll conducted by Odoxa, 62 percent supported Bayrou's decision, while 37 percent were against it. About half of respondents believe Bayrou's support for Macron would increase chances of the former minister to win in the election.
The poll conducted on February 22-23 involved 1,000 citizens over 18 years old. The error margin makes up 1-3 percent.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The last time BHLs got garcon to spend 2b euros to bomb gaddafy, now the Ayrabs are on the frog eaters doorstep in Paris. Wonder what will happen now after BHLs get him to vote in 39yr gay macron with a 54yr wife as cover ??!!
Drain the swamp