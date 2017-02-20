Register
16:07 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman casts her vote during the second round of the French left's presidential primary election, in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

    Sputnik to Show French Presidential Candidates' Real Chances of Winning Election

    © AP Photo/ Laurent Cipriani
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 32360

    Sputnik International is tracking the fortunes of France's presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming elections in April, with a dynamic infographic based on poll results conducted amongst the French public.

    People protest against US President-elect Donald Trump in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    'Everyone Can Be Compromised': Political Scandals as the Main Tool of Recent Electoral Campaigns
    The infographic, which shows the current public sentiment, includes open data from polls conducted by three major research companies, IFOP, IPSOS and OPINIONWAY, as well as social media data from Brand Analytics. The data is currently updated every week, but from April 10 to 23, as the race hots up, the figures will be updated daily.

    With the help of Sputnik International, everyone will have all the information on the French presidential election at their fingertips, and will be able to assess the chances of the presidential hopefuls by themselves.

    OpinionWay conducts daily polls in France to determine the potential outcome of the election. The representative sampling consists of 1,500 people over the age of 18 who are on the voters' lists.

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip
    Ipsos runs an online poll with 16,000 participants over the age of 18.

    Ifop is polling a group of 1,500 people representative of the French population over the age of 18.

    The sampling breaks down the population by sex, age, occupation and location.

    Brand Analytics estimates the data based on the analysis of social media posts in France.

    Ifop is the oldest French institute that has been working with marketing research and public opinion polls since 1938.

    Ipsos Comcon is part of Ipsos Group, an international company with branches in 87 countries, and is the third largest opinion research cmopany in the world.

    Brand Analytics is an analytical center for customer behavior studies and public opinion polls, as well as a social media analysis system under the same name.

    OpinionWay, an institute for marketing research and public opinion studies, has been established since 2000.

    Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

    Related:

    Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out
    Poll: Some 65% of French People Want Fillon to Withdraw From Presidential Race
    No Evidence Russia Interfered in US, French, German Election Process - Lavrov
    Tags:
    presidential election, OPINIONWAY, IFOP, Ipsos, Sputnik, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok