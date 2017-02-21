Register
17:54 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The European Union flag fly amongst European Union member countries' national flags in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

    EU 'Weakened Both Economically and Politically' by Brexit, Faces Uncertainty

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    025561

    Pundits continue to speculate about the future of the European Union, but it is still hard to foresee any concrete scenario, former Polish MP Tadeusz Iwinski told Sputnik Poland.

    Czech soldiers set up security during a military advisory team training exercise at US Army Europe's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 1
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Idea of EU Army Signifies Dawn of Europe's New Foreign Policy Concept
    In an interview with Sputnik Poland, Tadeusz Iwinski, a former member of the Polish parliament, said that the future of the European Union remains anybody's guess amid speculation about Berlin's ever-increasing clout in the Eurozone.

    The interview came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech at the 2017 Munich Security Conference, in which she specifically said that the development of Europe, going forward, will depend on "elasticity" and different speeds of development.

    "At the moment, it is difficult to say what the future of the European Union will be because there may be several scenarios," Tadeusz Iwinski said.

    He recalled that in the wake of Brexit, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair initiated a campaign to reverse the majority decision, especially given that the vote to leave had passed with only a narrow margin.

    "But this is only one aspect [of the problem], because without the UK, the EU will be very much weakened both economically and politically and Britain's withdrawal may ride roughshod over a whole array of countries which do not use the euro, including Sweden and Poland," he said.

    Iwinski added that it would be irrelevant to only speak of the worst-case scenarios related to the EU, which he said is very unlikely to break up. 

    "The EU must respond to new challenges and, of course, the question arises whether the EU will return to the level of the European Economic Community (EEC), which [was] limited only by economic cooperation. I believe that it would be wrong and that it would be the loss of a few decades," he said.

    Created by the Treaty of Rome in 1957, the EEC was a regional organization which aimed to bring about economic integration among its member states.

    Upon the formation of the European Union in 1993, the EEC was incorporated and renamed as the European Community (EC). In 2009, the EC's institutions were absorbed into the EU's wider framework and the community ceased to exist.

    "The problem is that there is a group of countries, including France, Germany, Italy and the three Benelux countries [Belgium, the Netherland and Luxembourg] which are in favor of close cooperation in all fields," Iwinski said.

    He also did not rule out the possibility of creating a so-called two-speed Union, where different parts of the EU would integrate at different levels and at a different pace depending on the political situation in each individual member state.

    "In fact, a two-speed Union may emerge, in what would be an unprofitable scenario. In this case, all those countries outside the Eurozone will be left behind when adopting a separate budget," he said.

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Not So Fast: EU's Juncker Says Brexit Negotiations to Last Beyond Two Years
    Iwinski recalled that next month will see the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, an international agreement that led to the creation of the EEC.

    In this regard, it is interesting to know how the EU's declaration concerning the event will look, he said.

    "Actually, 1957 was the beginning of development of the present-day European Union. In this sense, it would be interesting to know about common priorities to be dealt with by all 28, or most likely 27, member states," he concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Going Back on Trump's Words: Will US Regain Trust of EU Allies After Munich?
    EU Needs US Assistance in Fight Against Terrorism - German Chancellor
    Grexit Back? EU Moves to Resolve Greek Debt Stalemate as Deadline Looms
    Calls for Two-Speed EU Just 'Political Rhetoric' to Appease Electorate - Expert
    EU Policy May Change if Pro-Russian Candidate Wins French Election - Envoy
    Tags:
    development, euro, withdrawal, scenarios, Brexit, EU, Poland, Italy, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok