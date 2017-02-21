Register
14:52 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Libyans celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, in Benghazi, Libya February 17, 2017

    Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya

    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    172140

    Following a NATO-led intervention and forced "democratization," Libya has become one of Europe's worst nightmares, degenerating into a hotbed of terrorism and a source of mass migration. However, Russia may utilize the West's failures to strengthen its position in the Mediterranean, while also promoting a solution for the war-ravaged country.

    General view of buildings ravaged by fighting in Sirte, Libya (File)
    © AP Photo/ Manu Brabo
    'No One Else Can Do That': Italy Seeks Russia's Help in Resolving Libyan Crisis
    Six years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Russia is steering towards a new foreign policy triumph over the West, Danish columnist Jacob Svendsen wrote in the newspaper Politiken.

    Of late, Russia has strengthened its cooperation with Libyan marshal Khalifa Haftar, a powerful warlord who controls not only the eastern part of the war-torn country, but also most of its vast oil deposits. According to Svendsen, Khalifa Haftar may become part of a sustainable political solution in Libya, and Russia may establish a stronghold in the Mediterranean.

    In recent weeks, the 73-year-old North African marshal's favor has become the goal of a fast-paced diplomatic race, Svendsven wrote. The EU's goal is to get Haftar, who has admittedly accumulated great powers, to come to terms with the weak UN-backed provisional government in Tripoli (GNA), which currently only controls a minor part of the country. Unlike Haftar, who speaks from a position of power, the rickety GNA is entirely dependent on a complex web of militias in western Libya for support.

    "All the countries involved have recognized that Haftar must somehow be integrated in the power in Libya. Haftar, however, believes himself to stand a fair chance and sees no point in power-sharing," Mattia Toaldo, an expert on Libya from the European Council on Foreign Affairs, told Politiken. "There are fears that he will become a new strongman, which are based on his repeated statements that Libya's military must be independent of the political leadership. At the same time, he is quite popular among many Libyans who hope that his army succeeds in stopping the warring militias and the chaos they have created," he added.

    Libyan troops loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Putin and Trump Working Together in Libya? There's a Very Good Chance
    Last fall, Haftar paid two visits to Moscow, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In early January, the Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov anchored next to Benghazi on the way from Syria. Haftar visited the ship and held a video conference with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Additionally, wounded soldiers from Haftar's forces were flown to Russia for treatment.

    According to Mattia Toaldo, Russia is adhering to a comprehensive geopolitical strategy of gaining influence in the Middle East and North Africa.

    "Russia is moving into the position of a mediator in Libya and is showing that it is able to do what the West had failed to do since Gaddafi's fall," Mattia Toaldo said.

    According to associate professor Peter Seeberg of the Southern Danish University, it is yet unclear whether the EU may succeed in making Haftar, who has gained control over most of Libya's oil and gas fields and terminals, find a middle ground with the feeble central government.

    "The question is whether he intends to, so, become part of a political solution or he'd rather become a sole leader, in the style of Gaddafi," Peter Seeberg ventured.

    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather as they advance against Islamic State holdouts in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya December 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ismail Zitouny
    Daesh Defeat in Sirte Marks New Chapter for Libya
    Another condition to be considered is the role of the US in Libya under President Trump, whose people have had their contacts with Haftar and would not be thrilled with his increased cooperation with Russia.

    For EU's part, though, the main objectives are stopping the growing current of refugees who are crossing via the Mediterranean Sea, which last year alone claimed over 4,000 lives, and lowering the risk of terrorist attacks from Libya. In both cases, Haftar may prove irreplaceable.

    Since the lynching of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has become a failed state. Only a myriad of armed groups wield power. Libya is awash with arms and has reportedly become a safe haven for terrorists, including Daesh (ISIS/ISIL).

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iraq Supports Russia in Preserving Ceasefire in Syria
    Saudi Official Believes Russia's Role in Syria 'Very Important'
    How Turkey Benefits From Working With Russia, Iran on Syria
    US-Russian Cooperation Needed to Help Libyans Work Out Political Differences
    Libyan National Army Commander Haftar Visits Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov
    Tags:
    NATO, Daesh, Khalifa Haftar, Donald Trump, Sergei Shoigu, United States, Russia, Mediterranean Sea, North Africa, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok