Register
12:27 GMT +312 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ca$h Cat

    Cat Burglar: Austrian Supermarket Boss Steals €20,000 for His Fancy Feline

    © Flickr/ Lottie
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118203

    The man told a court in Vienna he stole the money to pay for his expensive pedigree cat.

    A former supermarket boss who stole at least 20,000 euros ($21,280) from his store said he took the money because he needed to pay bills for his cat, the Austrian newspaper Kurier reports.

    "It's a pedigree cat. I had to pay over 1,200 euros ($1б280) for an operation," the defendant told a judge in Vienna's district court.

    The court also heard that the amounts of money stolen by the 35-year-old also corresponded to his life insurance contributions. 

    The manager used various ruses to embezzle the store, manipulating returns and pretending to break bottles of expensive alcohol. 

    In some cases, he counted up the cash registers of the shop's cashiers, pretended to find a deficit, and took the money from the worker's wages.

    Cat Elmo sits amid red winter roses (poinsettia) in a greenhouse in Barth, northern Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013
    © AP Photo/ dpa, Bernd Wuestneck
    Cat Among the Sparrows: Germans Consider Tax on Brutal 'Living Room Tigers'
    The store manager robbed one employee of 1,200 euros in this way, and another worker of 200 euros.

    A young apprentice who worked at the store for two years was regularly targeted, and the manager took so much money from him that he could not take home his monthly pay.

    In Austria, apprentices cannot be held legally responsible for accounting mistakes nor is compensation allowed to be taken from their apprentice wages. 

    The manager's conduct came to light after the intervention of the boy's father, and he was dismissed by the supermarket in April 2016. 

    The court in Vienna found the man guilty of fraud and embezzlement, and sentenced him to six months' probation. He was also ordered to pay damages, and repay the stolen money.

    Related:

    Central Europe to Work Out Effective Rules to Curb Migration - Austrian Minister
    Parliament Procedure on Austrian TTIP, CETA Petition May Start After March 1
    EU to Benefit From Better US-Russia Relations - Austrian FM Kurz
    Tags:
    embezzlement, theft, cat, cats, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      posttrumpism
      Pet care mafia taking advantage$ of lonely stupid singles hooked to stupid pedigree xyz?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok