16:22 GMT +304 February 2017
    Police light

    Out-of-Control Austrian, 73, Menaces German Autobahn With Fake Police Siren

    © Photo: Pixabay
    The 73-year-old was apprehended by police on a highway close to the German city of Augsburg, after he used flashing lights and a siren to impersonate a police vehicle and get ahead of traffic.

    An Austrian senior caused havoc on one of Germany's main highways on Thursday when he used flashing lights, flashing headlamps and a klaxon to imitate a member of the emergency services.

    Autobahn A8
    © Wikipedia/ Dg-505
    Autobahn A8

    Other road users on Germany's A8 highway, which runs from Stuttgart to Munich in southern Germany, reported that the black Volvo was using the equipment to behave aggressively and tailgate other cars.

    The 73-year-old was eventually apprehended by German police after pulling over near Augsburg, where officers confiscated the siren and flashing light. The driver had also installed a flashing LED in the car, the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported.

    After a consultation with the Augsburg prosecutor's office, the man was fined 500 euros ($539) before he was allowed to proceed with his journey – without the flashing lights.

