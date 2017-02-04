Out-of-Control Austrian, 73, Menaces German Autobahn With Fake Police Siren

An Austrian senior caused havoc on one of Germany's main highways on Thursday when he used flashing lights, flashing headlamps and a klaxon to imitate a member of the emergency services.

© Wikipedia/ Dg-505 Autobahn A8

Other road users on Germany's A8 highway, which runs from Stuttgart to Munich in southern Germany, reported that the black Volvo was using the equipment to behave aggressively and tailgate other cars.

The 73-year-old was eventually apprehended by German police after pulling over near Augsburg, where officers confiscated the siren and flashing light. The driver had also installed a flashing LED in the car, the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported

After a consultation with the Augsburg prosecutor's office, the man was fined 500 euros ($539) before he was allowed to proceed with his journey – without the flashing lights.