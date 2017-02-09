Register
17:33 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Thousands of people demonstrate against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in the centre of Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2016

    EU-Canada Trade Deal 'Will Undermine Democracy' - Greens-European Free Alliance

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18740

    The Greens-European Free Alliance group in the European Parliament has published its resolution calling on the controversial Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which they say may "undermine European democracy."

    The CETA deal is intended to remove customs duties, end restrictions on access to public contracts and open-up the services markets between Canada and the 28 EU member states. Although it was formally signed by the European Council and Canada on October 30, 2016, it still requires the assent of the Parliament as well as the member states' national parliaments.

    ​The Greens/EFA group has published its resolution to the next parliament, which will be voting on February 15, detailing its objections. Principally it says the dispute resolution system, under CETA, will undermine European democracy.

    Opposition to the system is also at the center of arguments over two other trade deals — including the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the EU and the US and the Trade in Services Agreement (TiSA) between 23 members of the World Trade Organization and the EU.

    Dispute Discord

    All three trade deals involve the controversial Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) provisions, in some shape or form. In CETA, it is the ICS — Investment Court System. For a trade deal to work, there have to be common standards on labor, environmental issues, food safety and many other issues.

    Once an agreement is in place, if a company is able to sell its products in its home territory, but is prevented from selling it in a partner country — because of conflicting regulatory conditions — then the company may invoke the ISDS provisions taking the matter to a trade tribunal.

    Critics say the "independent investment court system" under ISDS is separate from member states' own judicial systems and effectively creates a court system outside of state legislature.

    "CETA may undermine European democracy. It allows claims to be made only by foreign investors, is based on extremely broad foreign investor rights, and abrogates from the basic international law principle of prior exhaustion of domestic legal remedies. Greens are against such an unnecessary parallel system of justice which prioritizes private foreign investment over domestic public interest," the resolution says.

    The CETA deal nearly fell down days ahead of the official signing in October 2016 when, in Belgium, the Wallonian parliament — one of the regional assemblies that had to give the go-ahead to the deal for the federal government to sign up to it — opposed it on labor, consumer and environmental grounds.

    CETA may also fall victim to US President Donald Trump's antipathy towards multi-trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which he says he is going to rethink, putting the TTIP deal — which the EU and the US have been negotiating for years — into doubt.

    Related:

    'Disdain for Democracy': UK Minister Slammed for 'Burying' CETA Debate
    EU Parl't Trade Committee Approves CETA With Canada Amid Uncertainty Over TTIP
    Canada Expects UK to Join CETA Trade Deal
    CETA, TTIP Chance for EU, North America to Set Standards for Globalization
    Tags:
    trade deals, Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), negotiations, Trade in Services Agreement (TISA), Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), Greens/European Free Alliance, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok