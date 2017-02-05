France's Le Pen Calls to Deport Dual Citizens Posing Threat to National Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —Le Pen's remarks were made at a rally in Lyon, where the far-right leader presented her presidential election program on Sunday.

"Dual citizens with a 'fiche S' [indicator used by police to flag individuals believed to pose threat to national security] will be deprived of their French passport… and sent back to their home countries," Le Pen said at a rally in Lyon presenting her presidential election program, as quoted by the Challenges magazine.

Le Pen's program also stipulates restoration of national borders, exit from the Schengen zone, reestablishment of customs offices.

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer/File photo Marine Le Pen Praises Servicemen for Preventing 'Barbaric' Attack on Louvre

With regard to counterterror fight, Le Pen suggested forbidding all organizations in any way linked to fundamentalist Islam, closing mosques designated by the Interior Ministry as tied to the extremists and forbidding foreign funding for places of worship.

Le Pen's pre-election promises resemble those of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said that his priority is to return jobs and businesses to the United States and "hire Americans."

Most recent polls indicate that Le Pen will win the first round of the presidential elections with 24 percents of the votes while former Prime Minister Francois Fillon will finish second with 21 percent

In the second round of the elections she would face either The Republicans' Francois Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the second one would take place on May 7.