France's Le Pen Calls to Deport Dual Citizens Posing Threat to National Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —Le Pen's remarks were made at a rally in Lyon, where the far-right leader presented her presidential election program on Sunday.
"Dual citizens with a 'fiche S' [indicator used by police to flag individuals believed to pose threat to national security] will be deprived of their French passport… and sent back to their home countries," Le Pen said at a rally in Lyon presenting her presidential election program, as quoted by the Challenges magazine.
Le Pen's program also stipulates restoration of national borders, exit from the Schengen zone, reestablishment of customs offices.
Le Pen's pre-election promises resemble those of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said that his priority is to return jobs and businesses to the United States and "hire Americans."
Most recent polls indicate that Le Pen will win the first round of the presidential elections with 24 percents of the votes while former Prime Minister Francois Fillon will finish second with 21 percent
In the second round of the elections she would face either The Republicans' Francois Fillon or independent Emmanuel Macron.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the second one would take place on May 7.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete And deport the snivelling eurosocialists, corrupt lawyers, and Marxist extremists who manipulate them also. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete I guess the difficult thing is that if you can do this to dual national jihadists, there is the risk of doing it to other people further down the line. Is there the risk of a slippery slope? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, Are you using the term 'Eurosocialist' in an orthodox sense or a bourgeois-revisionist sense? Sometimes your comments are a little too dialectical for me, Angus! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Jonathan Ferguson, hi there! I am using a very precise political term that is the political movement that grew out of 1960's eurocommunism and is the guiding ideology of the Party of European Socialists (PES) and its affiliates including the SPD and the Labour Party. But it's also a very derogatory term as it notes the Trotskyite genesis of eurocommunism, its moral degeneracy, betrayal of the working class through victim politics, mass migration, and LGBT. Eurosocialism is not a term used in the UK- they try to play down the globalist reality and extremist nature of this political creed that was initially synthesized by the CIA and which is at the idealogical core of the EU-NATO Axis. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Le Pen's pre-election promises resemble those of US President Donald Trump Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete That's a good idea! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, PES, affiliates, CIA AND EU-NATO axis?! It sounds a little neat and tidy to me, though. I'll read up and if I have any thoughts I'll get back to you. It kind of looks like you are drawing analogies between somewhat disparate phenomena. But anyway, we'll discuss it again, I suppose. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Unfortunately for France its like most countrys that firstly have treasonous and treacherous leaders that have been allowed for far too many years act more as oligarchs than political statesman. They all come under the spell of the NWO globalists and neocons that made a agenda to what we have now. So now the fight starts to right this and with the election of Trump shows what has been started. Le Pen is possibly the start for Europe to correct this? The regime dictatorship of Merkel and Hollanda has to removed for some balance to come back. As much as she is right it, its all a bit to late as Europe now has already lost its true identity to what it once had. The old divide and conquer has had serious affect on Europe!!!
As always, do your own research and see if there's anything that's open to some other interpretation.
This is the lie about these policies. The haters call it populism, but it is the will of the people. These aren't policies of Trump or LePen. The policies are beliefs that Trump and LePen share with millions who either elect or want to elect them to public office. The truth is that the globalists HATE the people who resist them. The globalists are supposed to be for the people, so they can't confess their hatred. But they take that hatred and focus it on the political powers who represent the people the globalists despise.
