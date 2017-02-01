New Poll Reveals Marine Le Pen Will Get Highest Share of Votes in 1st Round

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Ipof pollster between January 29 and February 1 among 1,409 registered voters, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will get 20 percent while former Minister of Education Benoit Hamon will gather 18 percent.

The poll suggests that Fillon will win the presidency in the second round scoring 60 percent against 40 percent received by Le Pen.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.